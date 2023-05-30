Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

