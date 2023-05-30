Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,228,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $281.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.16 and its 200 day moving average is $261.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $283.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.