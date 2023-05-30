Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 292,216 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,216 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AvePoint during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 51.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.99 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

