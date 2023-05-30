Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 60,146 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,146 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
