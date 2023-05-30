Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

