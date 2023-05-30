Photronics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Photronics in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $21.23 on Monday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Photronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 523,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Photronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Photronics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

