Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) versus Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Critical Survey

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$680,000.00 ($0.02) -3.13 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -28.20

Analyst Ratings

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athena Gold and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -13.88% -11.29% Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.77% -9.40%

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.