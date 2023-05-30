Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 330.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,133 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.14% of Plug Power worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.34.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

