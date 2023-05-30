PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.7 %

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

PRCT stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.