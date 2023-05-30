PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

