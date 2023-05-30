ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $7.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

