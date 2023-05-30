Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

PRU stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.