PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in PTC by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 423,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,028,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at PTC

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $5,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,272,923.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,190 shares of company stock valued at $72,514,117. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

