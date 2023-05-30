PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

