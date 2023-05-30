Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on PYXS shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,059,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

