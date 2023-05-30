Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYXS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYXS opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

