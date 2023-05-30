Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYXS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYXS opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pyxis Oncology

In other Pyxis Oncology news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.