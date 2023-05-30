Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.08 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Shares of DECK opened at $465.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $503.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

