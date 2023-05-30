Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $30.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 649,655 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 284,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 143,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

