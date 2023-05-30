Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.1 %

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.80.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.