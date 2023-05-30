Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 4,396.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,463,189 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Transocean by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,874,398 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 380,634 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Transocean by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,197,416 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,912 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

