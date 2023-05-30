Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for FMC Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC Stock Down 0.3 %

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NYSE FMC opened at $103.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $55,578,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

