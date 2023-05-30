Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Copa in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Copa Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $108.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.