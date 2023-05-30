Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Copa in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
