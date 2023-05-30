Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut by Zacks Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 265,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 80,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

