Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

IMO opened at $46.99 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,495,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

