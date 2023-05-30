Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMO. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$79.07.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$63.83 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.67 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

