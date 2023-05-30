Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Increased by Analyst

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.30 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.