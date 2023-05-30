Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.70.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.