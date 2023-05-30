Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issued By Cormark

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.7 %

BMO stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

