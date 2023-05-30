Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Issued By Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in TEGNA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TEGNA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.