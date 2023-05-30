Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Boosted by Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.39) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

