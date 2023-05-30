Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

NYSE:TD opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.