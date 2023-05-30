Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lowered by Desjardins

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$79.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$81.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.13.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

