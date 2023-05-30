Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Issued By Small Cap Consu (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

