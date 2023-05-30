Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

