Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Maximus, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maximus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.
Maximus Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:MMS opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $85.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.
Read More
