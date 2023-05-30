Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $159.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

