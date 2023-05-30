Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cresco Labs Inc. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 9.1 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

