Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,961 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMOS opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $944.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

