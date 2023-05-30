Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 784,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,834,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Copper Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.