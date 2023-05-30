Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 986 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at $304,022,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,689,319. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

