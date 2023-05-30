Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

