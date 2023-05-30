Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $409,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

TT stock opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.