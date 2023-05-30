Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.