Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

