Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 414 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

