Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

