Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 504 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WNS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of WNS by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,348 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,122,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 915,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,198,000 after buying an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. WNS has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

