Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 595 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.