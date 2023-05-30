QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.