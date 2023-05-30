Quanex Building Products (NX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

